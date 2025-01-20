Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock talks about MLK Jr.'s teachings from Atlanta

MICHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: Even as the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was becoming the voice of the civil rights movement in the 1960s, he was serving in another key role as a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Let's listen to an excerpt of a sermon there from 1968, just two months before his death.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR: What is wrong in the world today is that the nations of the world are engaged in a bitter, colossal contest for supremacy. And if something doesn't happen to stop this trend, I'm sorely afraid that we won't be here to talk about Jesus Christ and about God and about brotherhood too many more years. If somebody doesn't bring an end to this suicidal thrust that we see in the world today, none of us are going to be around.

MARTIN: Ebenezer Baptist is still going strong. The current senior pastor there is also pulling double duty as the junior U.S. senator from Georgia, the Reverend Raphael Warnock, and he is with us now. Welcome. Good morning.

RAPHAEL WARNOCK: Good morning. Great to be with you.

MARTIN: Thank you for joining us. You were born a year after Martin Luther King died, but I'm thinking that you have a connection to Reverend King in a way that most people never will, by sharing the same pulpit. You addressed a gathering at the King Center in Atlanta back in 2023. I just want to play a short clip of that.

WARNOCK: Martin Luther King Jr. demonstrates that it's not how long you live but how well you live. He left us a long time ago, but he speaks more powerfully from the crypt than most politicians speak on the floor of the United States Congress.

MARTIN: So now you have a chance to speak on the floor of the United States Congress. What are some of the messages that you received from him that you take with you to Capitol Hill?

WARNOCK: I have long been inspired by the voice and the vision of Martin Luther King Jr., as you point out. I'm a post-civil rights generation baby, and I was inspired by the ways in which Dr. King used his faith to motivate people to fight for justice, to fight for what he called the beloved community. You know, I think sometimes we look back at the victories that were won during the civil rights movement, and because we are on the other side of that history, too often we have a way of looking at it through the lens of inevitability.

But it was quite improbable that they would win the victories that they won. And so in this moment in which we're seeing attacks on the very idea of diversity, which I think is the key and the secret sauce to America's strength, in this moment in which we saw, even after my election, a full sail attack on voting rights, that work continues. Dr. King often talked about Franz Schubert's famous unfinished symphony. Scholars have wondered why he didn't finish the symphony and King would say to us that life is like that, it's an unfinished symphony.

I often say to people that if you are engaged in work that can be finished in your lifetime, it's not big enough. Your life's project should be longer and larger than your lifespan. And that's why I wake up every day trying to think about what I can do for working-class people, what legislation I can pass to give every kid in Georgia a chance and in America a chance.

And I wouldn't be where I am were it not for good federal public policy. If someone hadn't dreamed up something called Head Start, which helps preschool-aged children to learn and embrace literacy early on, if someone hadn't introduced me to something called Upward Bound, which put me on a college campus as a high school student, if it were not for Pell Grants and low-interest student loans, all of this good federal public policy, even with my initiative and commitment and drive, I wouldn't be where I am today.

MARTIN: Today is the Martin Luther King holiday. It's also Inauguration Day. And one of the reasons we called you is that you actually hold both those occasions in you. To that end, you know, the next Senate will be Republican majority, meaning you will be part of the minority. Of course, Donald Trump will be leading the party from the White House. And so I wanted to ask how you're thinking about that.

WARNOCK: I think you have to take the long view. Look, the people of my state elected me, and they also elected Donald Trump. And somehow, while my vision of America is quite different from his, I'm eager to find the places where I can work on both sides of the aisle. But in the places where that vision clashes with the basic precepts of human dignity, where it will hurt the people that I'm called to serve, you will see me stand up and be a voice of resistance.

I think because of the progress of the civil rights movement, we have a way of forgetting about the challenges that Dr. King had. I mean, Dr. King had a tough time in Albany, Georgia. That campaign didn't go so well. Dr. King went to Chicago. He had a tough time there, but he kept on pushing. He kept his eyes on the prize. And that's what I intend to do.

MARTIN: Before we let you go, Senator, it's my understanding that you are planning to attend the inauguration in person. There are those who are unwilling to. They feel that the way this campaign was waged, they feel that the candidate himself, now soon to be president, they don't want to, you know, validate that. And I just wonder, why have you decided to go?

WARNOCK: Donald Trump won the election. And one of the bedrock principles of our democratic system is the nonviolent transfer of power. And it is something to which I'm deeply committed. Trump himself did not embrace that, sadly. I recall that during my first election. I was elected on January 5, 2021. The very next day, we saw the most violent attack that we've ever seen on the United States Capitol, egged on, encouraged, facilitated, I think, in many ways, by the former president who will now be the next president. But he won the election, and sometimes you got to be present in order to engage in the fight. I see my presence as an endorsement of our democratic principles.

MARTIN: That is United States Senator Raphael Warnock. He is a Democrat from Georgia and senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. That is also where the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and Sr. were pastors as well. Reverend Warnock, Senator Warnock, thank you so much for joining us.

WARNOCK: Thank you. Take care, Michel.

