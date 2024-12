The holiday season is upon us, and this Christmas Eve we have two holiday stories.

Grab a hot cocoa and a pair of cozy socks and cuddle up to the nearest fireplace for this holiday special.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss

Read by Tav Ammu

"A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore

Read By Casey Chandler

"The Wassail Song", sung by Tav Ammu and Casey Chandler.