Grassroots organizers in Georgia say voting for Harris is 'harm mitigation'

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

There was a massive rally in Georgia this week for Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking to more than 20,000 people, she had a message for the young progressive wing of the party.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: I've seen what you do, and I see how you are doing it because you are rightly impatient for change.

SIMON: Democrats just barely won Georgia four years ago, thanks in part to organizing on the left. And as NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid reports from Atlanta, they're hoping for a repeat.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOOR CREAKING)

ASMA KHALID, BYLINE: Hey, guys.

UNIDENTIFIED GA VOTER: Hey, hey.

KHALID: Oh, y'all beat me. Hey.

The other day, I met up with a group of organizers and progressive activists at Manuel's Tavern. It's a political hot spot that's been visited by a lot of Democratic politicians over the years. I first met these folks back in May. And at that point, they were really uneasy about Joe Biden's reelection bid. So much has changed since then, so I wanted to hear how they're feeling about the election now.

ADRIAN CONSONERY: With Harris as the candidate that we get to choose from now, it does feel a little bit easier.

KHALID: That's Adrian Consonery. In the spring, he told me he did not feel comfortable voting for Biden, mainly because of Gaza. He's still upset by the images he sees on social media, but he feels more optimistic for change with Harris.

CONSONERY: I wanted the Democratic Party to earn my vote.

KHALID: Do you think they've done that?

CONSONERY: At this current juncture, they're doing a way better job than what they were.

KHALID: So all of you all agree it was better. It was better for...

UNIDENTIFIED GA VOTER: Oh, yeah.

KHALID: ...The Democratic Party to replace...

UNIDENTIFIED GA VOTER: Oh, yeah. Totally.

KHALID: ...The top of the ticket?

UNIDENTIFIED GA VOTER: No-brainer.

KHALID: Some say they feel like Harris might be more willing to listen to different, younger perspectives, but they're also wary about her overtures to Republicans and her tough talk on the border, plus her continued unconditional support for Israel as it wages war in Gaza and now Lebanon. Huani Xin (ph) says, in her view, Harris is better than Biden, but still she feels lukewarm about her.

HUANI XIN: It's not like I'm so gung-ho. And I don't even have a sign in front of the house 'cause I just don't want to. I'm not super excited, but it's better than Trump.

KHALID: Xin works with the Asian American community. She says this cycle, she can't get herself to go door-knocking for Harris.

XIN: If I'm having a hard time, how can I convince others to do so? It just seems very disingenuous.

KHALID: What is striking is that everybody here, despite their previous reservations, they've all come home to the Democratic Party. They're worried about a second Donald Trump presidency. Here's Marisa Pyle's calculation.

MARISA PYLE: The reality is one of these two people is going to be president, and I would like the one that is not going to do fascism.

KHALID: Harris is campaigning hard on warnings from former Trump advisers that the Republican nominee is a danger to democracy. Pyle says she had a really hard time voting for Harris, but ultimately, she sees her vote as, quote, "harm mitigation."

PYLE: There wasn't really anything she said that did it for me. It's the threat to everyone else. And I, as a white person, have a lot of privilege in society, and I don't feel like it is right for me to decide to stand back and allow other people to get hurt.

KHALID: Sitting next to her, Brian Ramirez says he doesn't love how the vice president talks about immigration. He used to be undocumented.

BRIAN RAMIREZ: When she speaks on the border, she speaks a lot on drugs, crime, that kind of thing, when it's much more than that.

KHALID: He's also put off by Harris' efforts to persuade Republican moderates.

RAMIREZ: It just hurts when she says, oh, I'll have Republicans in my Cabinet, or she's campaigning with Liz Cheney.

KHALID: Harris has been visiting suburban communities with the former Congresswoman, a Republican. Despite his qualms, Ramirez, who works with the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, is still voting for Harris and canvassing for her. Sitting with us was Reverend Gerald Durley. He's a well-known civil rights leader around here.

GERALD DURLEY: This is what I say to young people. This is the T-shirt I wear. And all over I speak, if I can, you can.

KHALID: Those are the words on the black T-shirt he's got on. He got it custom-made.

DURLEY: If I can vote for 65 years, you can vote for 15 more days. If I can stay in a movement for 65 years, you can - I said (yelling) if I can, you can. If I can...

UNIDENTIFIED GA VOTER: You can.

DURLEY: ...You can.

KHALID: It's a message he's delivering across the state, trying to convince voters to show up for Harris, making the point that change takes time.

Asma Khalid, NPR News, Atlanta. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

