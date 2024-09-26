Dillingham Municipal Election 2024: City council and school board candidate Kevin McCambly

Commercial Fisherman and Nushagak Cooperative Technician Kevin McCambly is running for re-election for City Council Seat F. McCambly is also running for school board seat D. Here is the conversation.

McCambly: I'm running for both city council and school board. I am a local commercial fisherman, and I'm working for Nushagak Cooperative as the Metering and Utility Staking Technician. I also help out with the local wrestling team. So I'll be a volunteer if I win the school board seat, but otherwise, they make a small contribution for our time.

Sutherland: And where are you from?

McCambly: I actually graduated from here in Dillingham. So I'm born and raised here in Dillingham.

Sutherland: Why are you running for city council?

McCambly: Well, I moved back home a couple years back and was encouraged to run as a write-in candidate just last year, and was happy to receive a lot of support after deciding to run. However, it was only for the remainder of that term being for a one year seat. So I'm now running for re-election to continue working on issues that our city's facing.

Sutherland: What issues do you see the city facing that you would like to address?

McCambly: So two really large umbrella term type issues, one being development. I'd like to continue the conversation as part of the council and in my time there with Nushagak Cooperative, to work toward encouraging anyone who wants to develop subdivisions, build housing and start a business locally. The other side, the other big issue that I'd like to try to address, and a motivator for me running, is community wellness, be it a treatment facility, you know, maybe to treat trauma, not just the addiction side of things, but trauma, pushing towards reopening the assisted living facility, or a really big thing for me. I know others on the council are charged up about this, and it's something that's been discussed since I was a kid, and that is a local recreational center.

Sutherland: Is that something that's in the works?

McCambly: There's been discussions. They're from different factions in town. I know there's a lot of support for it, but it's just a matter of finding out what it is we need to do to reach that goal, and how do we get there.

Sutherland: So what are your goals for the city council this upcoming term?

McCambly: Well, I think it's a little bit of a tall order, but in addressing both of those issues, whether it's development, whether it's housing, I believe that we can achieve these by working together with other local, regional and state entities, as far as for development. That will be through ensuring that our processes are not holding up new construction, but making sure the city's planning department, local utility cooperative and BBNA land management is helping finalize plans efficiently. As far as for wellness, that would be through funding partnerships and finding the right program director to fill those needs

Sutherland: Shifting over, you've also announced you're running for school board. Why are you running for school board?

McCambly: Well, I have been encouraged to consider running for school board. I've got three kids in the school district as wide ranging as kindergarten, fifth grade and a senior this year, and had been in regular contact with the city clerk and understood that no one else had applied for either of the two school board seats. So I thought I'd throw my name into the hat.

Sutherland: What do you hope to accomplish on the school board?

McCambly: Well, I moved home a couple years back to bring my kids up in the same community. The idea is, like I mentioned earlier, to give back, I know housing is a really big issue, and speaking with the superintendent, you know, whether that's through teacher housing, through the district, or through more rentals, the big goal for myself would be to find ways to not just lure teachers into our beautiful community, but how do we keep them here for the long haul? I feel like it is a really big issue.

Sutherland: How do you see the community combating that and finding a solution to that issue?

McCambly: Well, we've been working hard on the council to try and address some of those issues, whether it be opening up more property, whether that might be through the planning commission to make sure that any proposed developments are not held up from one process or the other. One of the big things outside of housing, you know, whether it's through offering a better quality of life for encouraging people to to stick around, to leave that lasting impression, the council just approved of the the DCSD budget appropriation, and in talking with the board, Vice President Helen Smeaton, having passed it as proposed, it essentially supported the board's commitment to staff compensation through the recent bargaining process. And so. Whether that be through your quality life, your living situation, or your earnings potential, trying to find that happy medium to make sure that things work for our kids.

Sutherland: Is there anything else that you want voters to know going into this election?

McCambly: I guess the last point is that I'd like to just encourage everybody to please turn out to vote. I encourage you to get involved. There's multiple ways to get involved and give back in the community through different committees and groups, and thanks for your all the support.

Sutherland: Awesome. Thank you so much, Kevin, for being here.

McCambly: Thank you, Margaret.

That is Kevin McCambly. McCambly is running unopposed for City Council seat F and School Board seat D.

Dillingham’s Municipal election is October 1st. Polls are open 8 A.M-8 P.M in the City Hall Council Chambers.

Voting information

Absentee voting is underway now until September 30.

Request your Absentee ballot by mail no later than September 21, or vote absentee in person at City Hall.