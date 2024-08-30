A week after the DNC, its content creators reflect on the experience

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Thousands of people gathered in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, including about 200 digital content creators - meaning political influencers with political followers - and creators who don't typically engage in politics. It's part of a larger push by the Democratic Party to reach younger voters and people who don't usually consume traditional political news. But did it work? NPR's Elena Moore talked with some influencers about their take on being a part of the convention.

ELENA MOORE, BYLINE: Nineteen-year-old Merrick Hanna is a TikTok star. He's got over 32 million followers to prove it. He's known for posting dance videos, set to popular and viral songs like this, so going to the DNC wasn't on his radar.

MERRICK HANNA: I've never made a video even talking vaguely about politics.

MOORE: But when he mentioned the opportunity to his grandma...

HANNA: She told me that she had gone to the DNC in 1960 and thought it was an amazing experience and that I should go, too.

MOORE: So he went. In one post, he filmed the arena before folks came in, then waved his hand in front of the camera and cut to a packed house. Hanna wanted to make fun videos - not share his own political views. The videos he recorded at the DNC performed relatively similar to his typical posts - so between a few hundred thousand and a million views. But being in a political space sparked some criticism - way more than on his typical videos.

HANNA: The DNC is kind of a one-time event for me. I don't want to become a political creator. This one time was an incredible experience, but I'm not sure I want to go to more.

MOORE: Altogether, the DNC says credentialed creators brought in more than 350 million views while at the convention.

NADYA OKAMOTO: The first event this whole week is a creator meet-up on a boat.

MOORE: Nadya Okamoto is a 26-year-old creator and entrepreneur who posts about her life and has more than 4 million followers on TikTok and another million across social media. She supports Vice President Harris. Okamoto posted nearly two dozen times at the DNC, both about politics and giving short, fun updates on her experience at the convention.

OKAMOTO: I'm unsurprised that the videos that performed the best, like, weren't substantively about politics. You're dealing with an audience that cares about values and issues, which, to them, is not inherently politics.

TORI DUNLAP: I would say the posts performed as well as our normal content, if not better. I posted a photo - the photos of me, just absolutely so excited and losing it, and those continue to see a lot of love.

MOORE: Tori Dunlap runs the account Her First $100K, where she helps young women learn how to invest and save their own money. The 30-year-old has a collective following of closer to 4.5 million across social media platforms, but she says she lost around 10,000 followers on Instagram by going to the DNC.

DUNLAP: It's not an airport. You don't need to announce your departure. If you don't want to talk about politics - first of all, it's a massive privilege - and second of all, it's OK. You can just leave, and you can find content elsewhere.

MOORE: Plus, she says that while her brand may be about money, its political roots run deep.

DUNLAP: The election of Donald Trump woke me up and gave me a reason to move forward with this mission of financial feminism and financial understanding for women.

MOORE: And Dunlap wants to encourage her followers to participate and feel they have a voice, but reaching potential new and young voters is one thing. Convincing them to vote is another. That's where teen dancer Merrick Hanna is coming from, too, even if more DNCs aren't in his future.

HANNA: I think that more people my age should be just educating themselves about politics in general, and that's what I kind of wanted to share with my followers - just to get people to vote, really.

MOORE: Hanna, who will be voting for the first time, is one of 41 million Gen Zers newly eligible to vote this year.

