Academic workers plan strike at UCLA and UC Davis

Academic workers at the University of California’s Los Angeles and Davis campuses are planning a strike on Tuesday. They’re protesting the school’s response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations earlier this spring. The workers include teaching assistants and researchers, represented by the United Auto Workers.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Shawn Hubler, California correspondent for the New York Times.

