How can parents help kids with mental health? By looking at their own issues, research finds

The rate of kids dealing with serious mental health issues has been on the rise since the pandemic. But if parents want to help their kids, research suggests they should look at themselves and their own mental health issues.

We speak with Richard Weissbourd, director of the Making Caring Common project at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

