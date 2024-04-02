Abortion rights, recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot

Florida’s Supreme Court ruled Monday to allow measures proposing to amend the state constitution to protect abortion access and legalize recreational marijuana to be included on the 2024 general election ballot.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule of the USA Today network for more details on what this means for Florida voters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

