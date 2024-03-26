Supreme Court looks at abortion pill mifepristone

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday in a case about mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions, which make up about half of abortions in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill professor of constitutional law and global health policy and co-faculty director of the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown Law School.

Pharmacists across the country are following the case. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration began allowing pharmacies to fill prescriptions for mifepristone. CVS and Walgreens recently announced they’ll dispense the pill where it’s legal. And some independent pharmacies across the country have also been doing so.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mayur Dev, head pharmacist at Fairmont Pharmacy in Phoenix, which dispenses the pill.

