© 2024 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture, Emma Stone takes Best Actress: NPR's Oscars highlights

Published March 11, 2024 at 4:20 AM AKDT
The cast and crew of "Oppenheimer" accept the award for best picture during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
The cast and crew of "Oppenheimer" accept the award for best picture during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

It was an entertaining, surprising night at the Academy Awards.

The biopic “Oppenheimer” won Best Picture, while Emma Stone won Best Actress for “Poor Things.” Oh, and actor John Cena appeared on stage, in the buff.

We discuss how it all went down with NPR’s Glen Weldon.

And, after Cena appeared nude at the Oscars to commemorate an infamous incident in 1974 when a streaker ran across the stage on live television, we look back on the moment and hear about the man who did it.

Author Michael Schulman tracked down his story for a New Yorker story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.