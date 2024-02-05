Building trust with Native Americans is essential for one newsroom’s election coverage 

Journalists who cover communities that have traditionally been underserved by more mainstream newsrooms are giving a voice to critical issues during this election year.

For the digital outlet Native News Online, one key topic of coverage is voter suppression on Native American reservations.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes kicks off a series about 2024 news priorities with Levi Rickert, founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.