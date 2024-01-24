How job growth and union membership fared in 2023

2023 saw significant job growth for union and non-union jobs. Unions added a combined 139,000 members last year amid several high-profile strikes.

However, the overall share of the workforce that belongs to unions actually fell because of the overall strength of the labor market last year.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Scott Tong to unpack the numbers and explain the takeaways.

