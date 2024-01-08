A group of Black women are reclaiming their ancestors legacies through quilting

For some Black Americans, family histories can be hard to find. Slavery and the discriminatory laws that lingered years later prevented the documentation and record keeping of Black Americans. Today, a group of Black quilters from across the Northeast honor their ancestors through bold and colorful quilts, illustrating their experiences and telling their stories.

Connecticut Public Radio’s Diane Orson reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.