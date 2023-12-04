Meet the official who handles U.S. policy on Taiwan

When President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met at the APEC summit last month, one of the top agenda items was Taiwan, the island democracy that China claims as its own.

Xi called the island of 24 million people the “most important” and “most sensitive” issue driving U.S.-China tensions. The person who handles U.S. policy on Taiwan daily is Sandra Oudkirk.

NPR’s Emily Feng met her in Taipei.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.