© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Investigation into indigenous Canadian icon Buffy Sainte-Marie reveals European heritage

Published November 17, 2023 at 4:52 AM AKST
Buffy Sainte-Marie attends the TIFF Tribute Awards at Fairmont Royal York Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Buffy Sainte-Marie attends the TIFF Tribute Awards at Fairmont Royal York Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is considered an indigenous icon in Canada. Sainte-Marie has long claimed she has Cree Nation ancestry. But a new investigation into her roots shows she was born in Massachusetts in a family with European ancestry.

We speak to The Washington Post’s correspondent in Toronto Amanda Coletta.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.