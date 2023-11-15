How do we know whether we're healthy?

Science writerHelen Thomson recently wondered whether traditional health metrics — body mass index, blood pressure and cholesterol — provide a full picture. Her article in the British online journal New Scientist looks at the latest health tests that could become routine for check-ups in the future, including those examining the biome, the immune system, chronological versus body age, and metabolism.

Thomson joins host Robin Young to talk about her findings.

