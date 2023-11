The Supreme Court released a new code of ethics Monday after months of criticism, but there isn’t an enforcement mechanism.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Stetson University law professor Louis Virelli, author of “Disqualifying the High Court: Supreme Court Recusal and the Constitution.”

