What does the Israel-Hamas War mean for global stability?

About a week into the Israel-Hamas war, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman wrote: “I have never been more worried about how this situation could spin out of control in ways that could damage Israel irreparably, damage U.S. interests irreparably, damage Palestinians irreparably, threaten Jews everywhere, and destabilize the whole world.”

Now, weeks later, we’ve witnessed Iran-backed Houthis launching drone attacks in Israel; Iran-backed Hezbollah escalating its missile fire into northern Israel, Israel responding by bombarding southern Lebanon; increased attacks on U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq; Israeli strikes on Syria; deteriorating relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Israel and Egypt, and more.

What are the potential long-term consequences of the conflict and what does it mean for international security?

Host Robin Young talks to Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies program about the conflict’s broader implications.

