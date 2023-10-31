'Alan Wake' creator Sam Lake on how sequel scares by blending filmed acting and gameplay

It took 13 years for Finnish game studio Remedy Entertainment to develop a sequel to their cult horror classic “Alan Wake.”

Inspired by Twin Peaks and Stephen King, the new game plunges players into a Pacific Northwest town and the nightmare world connected to it.

Here & Now’s James Perkins Mastromarino reports.

Sam Lake, in character in a filmed scene in “Alan Wake 2.” (Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment)

FBI agent Saga Anderson, investigating a ritualistic murder in Washington State. (Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.