Sam Bankman-Fried trial latest: Former FTX employee talks of intimidation

Published October 19, 2023 at 4:52 AM AKDT

The trial of disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has entered a third week. The jury has been hearing from former employees in recent days about SBF’s conduct and decision-making at the company.

Axios crypto reporter Crystal Kim has been at the courthouse for a lot of the trial and joins host Scott Tong for an update on proceedings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.