Dillingham City Council candidate profile: Ronald Johnson

Ronald Johnson is a Dillingham fisherman running for Dillingham City Council seat F.

Name: Ronald L. Johnson

Age on October 3, 2023: 60

Occupation: Fisherman

Previous Government/ Community Involvement: None

Education: High school graduate and one year of diesel engine school

Immediate Family: Wife and two daughters

Why are you running for City Council this election cycle?

To drive down taxes in Dillingham and to make sure all city employees are doing the job they get paid for.

What issues do you want to address and how do you plan to address them?

To look for ways to cut costs down. For the city to cut down taxes that they get from us all by looking at the city budget.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

To try to get our local kids that go off to school to get training to come back to Dillingham, and work and stay and live here.

