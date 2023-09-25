Asteroid sample could reveal more about the solar system's origins

After seven years of space flight and billions of miles traveled, the first asteroid sample landed safely on Earth on Sunday. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission capsule contains an 8.8-ounce asteroid sample that could help scientists worldwide learn more about the solar system’s origins.

We speak to Dani Mendoza DellaGiustina, the deputy principal investigator for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

