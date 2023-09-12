Dillingham City Council votes on historic schoolhouse demolition, forklift repairs

On Thursday, the Dillingham City Council discussed several items, including the fate of the city’s historic Bureau of Indian Affairs School building and forklift repair plans. All five council members attended, with Curt Armstrong, Michael Bennet, Bert Luckhurst, and Kaleb Westfall participating in person, and Aksel Buholm attending virtually.

Acting City Manager Kimberly Johnson said that engineers have stated the historic school building, also called the Territorial School, is structurally unsound and needs to be demolished. She said last month’s pipe leak had further damaged the building’s foundation.

“If we had an earthquake, if we had something heavy go by it, it [would] come down,” she said. “And the way it is tipping, it’s tipping toward the street. And it is a danger to the public.”

An action memorandum was introduced at the start of the meeting on whether to approve the building’s demolition. Mayor Ruby said that the council could decide to vote on the demolition that night or postpone the decision to give the public more notice.

“I was approached a lot over the last few weeks about the council taking action on things that we've thrown [on] the agenda and then take action [on], and the public doesn't get to be a part of it,” she said. “And this one to me is a little bit sensitive, just because it's a historical structure. People ought to get a chance to come and talk to you if they feel that something else is desired.”

Councilmember Westfall expressed concern that the building’s pipes, which connect to water lines in town, could freeze if demolition began too late in the year.

“But I do worry if that line freezes somewhat. And we do not have manpower to sit there and heat it 24/7. Or refuel. I don't think we even have the proper heaters to case the line and keep it heated,” he said. “I would like the public to be absolutely heard. But I would rather they all have toilets that flush and water.”

He asked whether the city could determine how cold temperatures were in October.

Councilmember Luckhurst said that public comment may not change the outcome if engineers have stated the building needs to come down.

Councilmember Buholm moved to postpone the memorandum. Members Armstrong and Buholm voted yes, while members Bennet, Luckhurst, and Westfall voted no.

Christina McDermott / KDLG A pipe from the Bureau of Indian Affairs School building. September, 2023.

Council member Bennet questioned whether voting on the demolition would cause him to violate city codes, as the city plans to work with a company connected to his father. Because he had no financial interest in the deal, he voted.

The memorandum to demolish the building passed.

The council amended an action item to repair the city’s forklifts. During her report, Acting City Manager Johnson said that she recommended shipping the larger forklift to Seattle for repair and having it returned in time for the spring. She said she recommended the smaller forklift be assessed for damage, as it tipped over this summer, and then either taken out of service or repaired.

Council member Buholm said he thought the cost of shipping, approximately $110,00 round trip, was too high. He proposed an amendment wherein the city would put the larger forklift out for contractor bids, and the smaller forklift would be assessed and traded in.

Council member Westfall amended the motion to say that the city would ship smaller forklift to be traded-in only if it made financial sense after appraisal.

The council also heard an update on the landfill. Acting City Manager Johnson said that most of the burn area had been cleared. She said two metal piles were condensed into one and a 50 foot barrier was created around it. According to Johnson, the city is still waiting for $4.7 million in federal funding for the landfill.

The city received $5 million in funds from FEMA to address the erosion at Snag Point. Johnson says the city plans to put that money toward a $31 million grant. She said the Army Corps of Engineers recommended using riprap and rock to stop the erosion.

“And hopefully, we'll be able to save some money to put that application together for brick, for the 31 million, that would really do the riprap and the rocks that we need along the seawall, up past the lagoon,” she said.

Other topics in the meeting included the city’s foreclosure procedure, short staffing at the jail, animal control and dock vehicle purchases, a mayor’s garage sale, and Wood-Tikchik State Park recommendations for the governor’s office.

The council voted to approve Rebecca Roenfanz for the library advisory board.

The meeting ended with a moment of silence for those lives lost in August.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

