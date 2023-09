As we mark 22 years since the Sept. 11 attacks, victims’ families are still waiting for justice for their lost loved ones.

Host Robin Young speaks to professor Tara Sonenshine about the reasons why the legal case against the men accused of conspiring in the 9/11 attacks has not gone to trial.

