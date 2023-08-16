© 2023 KDLG
Is lab-grown meat the future of dining? It's already on some menus

Published August 16, 2023 at 5:52 AM AKDT

Restaurants in San Francisco and now Washington D.C., are serving lab-grown chicken. Some say it’s a more climate-friendly solution, but it’s too early to tell how advantageous this new culinary creation could be for the planet.

WAMU’s Amanda Michelle Gomez and Jacob Fenston were among the first to taste lab-grown chicken in a D.C. restaurant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.