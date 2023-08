On Wednesday night, in Quito, Ecuador, a presidential candidate was gunned down at a political rally.

Fernando Villavicencio was a lawmaker and former journalist who campaigned on anti-corruption.

Samantha Schmidt, the Washington Post’s Bogotá bureau chief, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.