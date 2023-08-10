American credit card debt passes $1 trillion

American credit card debt passed $1 trillion this week, having broken the previous record for national credit card debt a few months ago. To put that in perspective, $1 trillion in bills end to end would stretch past the sun from Earth.

It’s another milestone that appears alarming on the surface — but what is the story behind that debt?

We find out from Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary as well as getting advice on how to handle debt.

