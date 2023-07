No-kill animal shelters across the southern U.S. are overcrowded and have few alternatives to find more space or staff. Much of the problem is due to pandemic pets that people don’t want anymore.

Haya Panjwani of member station KUT visited an overcrowded shelter in Austin and reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.