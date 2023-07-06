Can we talk to whales? 'How to Speak Whale' explores how the animals communicate

Click here for a book excerpt.

We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s September 2022 conversation with naturalist and filmmaker Tom Mustill. A close encounter with a humpback whale started Mustill on a journey to find out how scientists are attempting to determine how whales and other cetaceans communicate. His 2022 book “How to Speak Whale: A Voyage Into the Future of Animal Communication” was the result.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.