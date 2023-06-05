Why are some states leaving an election integrity group?

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with NPR voting and election security correspondent Miles Parks about why Texas and eight other Republican-led states are withdrawing from ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center, in part because of far-right misinformation about the nonpartisan agency that enables states to share data to keep their voter rolls more up-to-date.

