Abuse runs rampant in restaurant industry. What will it take to change?

In April, the New York Times and Boston Globe published incendiary reports detailing credible allegations of abusive behavior by iconic chef Barbara Lynch.

Lynch won industry-wide admiration for her skills and her climb from a tough childhood in South Boston to the top of the food world with her award-winning restaurants. The stories were shocking for the fact that many said the allegations were widely known already and for how common they were industry-wide.

Host Robin Young recently spoke to a panel including the Boston Globe’s Janelle Nanos and women in thethree food industry women: Hassel Aviles, former restaurateur and founder of Not 9 To 5, a food industry advocacy group; Irene Li, James Beard award-winning chef and co-founder of Mei Mei Dumplings in Boston; and Hannah Selinger, who’s written about being fired from Momofuko Restaurant, run by restaurant giant David Chang.

