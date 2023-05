Tina Turner died after a long illness at home near Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83.

The multiplatinum-selling pop, rock and R&B singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

NPR’s Eric Deggans says her triumphant life story often inspired fans but remained difficult for Turner to talk about.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

