Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' brings Charles Dickens to modern-day Appalachia

Barbara Kingsolver‘s “Demon Copperhead “was a co-winner of this year’s Pulitzer Prize for fiction. The book takes Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield” and sets it in modern-day southern Appalachia. We revisit Scott Tong’s conversation with Kingsolver from November 2022.

