© 2023 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clarence Thomas sold property to Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, new revelations show

Published April 14, 2023 at 4:40 AM AKDT
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In addition to providing lavish vacations and luxury rides aboard superyachts and private jets, billionaire Republican megadonor Harlan Crow also bought property from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It’s the house where his mother lived in Georgia. Thomas never reported it. Ethics experts say selling property and failing to disclose it is a clear violation of the law.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Jane Mayer, chief Washington correspondent for the New Yorker and author of “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.” She also outlines Thomas’ long history of failing to disclose required information and the appearance of conflicts of interest involving his wife, Ginni Thomas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.