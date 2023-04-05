New technology helps street medicine team care for LA's unhoused population

In Los Angeles, a street medicine team is turning to technology to better serve the needs of people who are homeless. The group, Healthcare in Action, offers unhoused people free trackers which they can voluntarily wear. The trackers allow the medical team to check in periodically or in case of a medical emergency.

While unconventional, Healthcare in Action says this is a critical lifeline for people living off the grid without medical care.

Host Jane Clayson hears from Mohana Ravindranath, Bay Area correspondent with our partners at STAT News, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.