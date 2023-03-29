© 2023 KDLG
New campaign highlights Black maternal health

Published March 29, 2023 at 4:45 AM AKDT
A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
A group focused on Black maternal health is launching a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the disproportionate rate that Black women die in and after pregnancy.

The group behind the campaign is called Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project. It started after Dr. Shalon Irving died of complications from hypertension weeks after giving birth. Her mother, Wanda Irving, co-founded the group.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Wanda Irving.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.