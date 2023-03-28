Following chemical spill, officials say Philadelphia tap water is safe to use through Wednesday

Philadelphia officials say the city’s tap water is safe to use through midnight on Wednesday. Concerns over the safety of the water emerged after a chemical spill on Friday in the Delaware River from where the city treats water for its supply.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with WHYY reporter Zoë Read for an update.

