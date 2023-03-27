TikTok creators criticize Congress for TikTok CEO hearing

Members of Congress are almost universally critical of TikTok and its CEO Shou Chew. But creators, including millions who have built businesses on the app and found community, disagree with lawmakers’ perspective.

Vitus Spehar created the TikTok news account called @underthedesknews, where they break down news into layman’s terms for millions of followers. They join host Deepa Fernandes to talk about the hearing and what Congress got wrong about TikTok.

