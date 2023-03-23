© 2023 KDLG
Iraqi refugee remembers how his life and his country changed when the U.S. invaded 20 years ago

Published March 23, 2023 at 5:45 AM AKDT
U.S. Army 3rd Division 3-7 Bradley fighting vehicles take up a position along a road March 19, 2003 inside the demilitarized zone between Kuwait and Iraq. (Scott Nelson/Getty Images)
Here & Now producer Lynn Menegon brings us the story of Naseer Nouri, who the Washington Post called their “fixer extraordinaire” in Baghdad in the early years of the war. From 2003-2008, Nouri helped Post journalists report from some of the most dangerous places in Iraq. He now lives in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.