'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins Oscar's best picture award

By Leila Fadel,
Mandalit del Barco
Published March 13, 2023 at 1:06 AM AKDT

It was a historic night at the Academy Awards for a truly distinctive and radical film set in the multiverse — with an almost all-Asian cast.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics.
