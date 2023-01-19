© 2023 KDLG
Moves to ban TikTok are building

Published January 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM AKST
The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
TikTok is fun and fast: Great for sharing dance moves and launching the careers of superstars. Is it also an addictive app used for international espionage?

Governors in more than a dozen states have banned TikTok on state-issued devices. Last month, Congress banned federal workers from downloading or using the app on government devices. Several public universities are banning TikTok from campus Wi-Fi networks. Now, there’s a bill in Congress to ban TikTok for all Americans.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Stu Woo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

