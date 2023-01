Two New York City hospitals reached tentative agreements early this morning with their nurses, ending the largest nurses’ strike the city has seen in decades.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with WNYC’s Gwynne Hogan about the strike and how nurses across the city and the country have been affected by the pandemic.

