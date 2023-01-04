Illinois Statehouse to consider proposal to ban assault weapons when legislative session begins

With the Illinois Statehouse scheduled to begin its legislative session next week, all eyes are on what happens with a proposed gun control bill.

The bill would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prohibit residents under the age of 21 from buying a gun. The Protecting Illinois Communities Act is in response to the Highland Park shooting, which killed seven people.

Tina Sfondeles, chief political reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times, joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to talk about the likelihood of whether this bill will pass.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

