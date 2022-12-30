© 2022 KDLG
House committee releases Trump tax returns after years-long legal battle

Published December 30, 2022 at 8:06 AM AKST
Former President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee released years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. They show that the former president paid no or very little income tax throughout his time campaigning and in office.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets analysis from Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

