'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Winter Wonderland; By George, You're Lying!; Children of the A-List
Panel Questions
A Titanic debate resolved
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about awkward family gatherings this holiday season, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Sarah Polley answers three questions about parrots
After a celebrated career in acting, Sarah Polley moved on to directing at age 27, and her debut film, Away from Her, was nominated for two Oscars. She's got buzz again for her new movie, Women Talking, but we've invited her on to play a game we call "Sarah Polley...Want a Cracker?": Three questions about parrots
Panel Questions
Tough Times For The Giants of Gift-wrapping; Gladiator's Best Friend
Limericks
Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Christmas Candy Gone Wild; Egg Nog Gets Even Worse; The World's Most Tedious Marathon
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict who will be the next "nepo baby" to make it big.
