The role of gerrymandering and the Supreme Court in the midterm elections

As the mid-term election results continue to trickle in, it’s likely that Republicans will gain control of the House, if only by a small majority. That, says Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern, is a direct result of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

His recent article is titled “How the Supreme Court likely handed control of the House to Republicans.” He joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about gerrymandering, the Supreme Court and the midterm election results.

