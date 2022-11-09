Election deniers: The winners and losers

Nearly 300 election deniers — people who do not accept the fact that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election or who falsely believed there was foul play or fraud in the election system — were on ballots across the country. Some of them lost, many won and in several key states, the results are not yet in.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Joanna Lydgate, president of the non-profit States United Democracy Center, which has been tracking these election deniers seeking to hold office and have the power to run future elections.

