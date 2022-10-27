Survey of sheriffs up for election find a majority are white, male and approve of Trump

Here & Now host Celeste Headlee speaks with Marhall Project journalist Maurice Chammah about a survey he co-authored which identified the ideological leanings of elected sheriffs who are central to debates on hot-button issues such as guns, jail and immigration. Hundreds of them are on the ballot this November.

