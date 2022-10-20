Mississippi River water levels have surpassed previous record lows

The Mississippi River is nearing record lows due to a major drought in the Midwest. Barge traffic has been backed up and running aground as a result, having cascading effects on the agriculture industry who cannot get their crops to export. The Mississippi is a major economic avenue, accounting for billions of dollars of trade, and the future may spell more trouble.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks to the Daily Memphian’s Keely Brewer about the issue and how industries are reacting.

