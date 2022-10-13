COLA increase is highest in 4 decades as inflation shows no signs of slowing

Social Security recipients are set for the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades. Next year, recipients will see an increase of 8.7%, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday morning. The news broke just as the latest inflation figures showed consumer prices continuing to rise.

MSNBC host and economic correspondent Ali Velshi joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

